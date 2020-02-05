Fay Maschler reviews Ampéli: Gorgeous grapes, but Charlotte Street Greek forgets the fun

At the new restaurant Ampéli, the Greek word for vineyard, we begin lunch with ouzo. It is my suggestion. I take it skieto (neat) the way it is said in Greece that men drink it. My chum Max adds ice. “God, it’s good”, he says. “I thought the best way to get going for the day was to brush one’s teeth and have coffee, but this is so much better!”

To my — possibly addled — mind, ouzo is the perfect drink. It soothes or galvanises depending on requirement. If appetite is dozy, ouzo will rouse it. If hunger is gnawing, ouzo will introduce a meditative pause. When this involves contemplating difficulties in life, it will soften their edges. I like other anise-based aperitifs, but ouzo with its distinct invocation of Greece is unrivalled. Plomari 1894 is one I look for.

Something to eat while sipping in our case includes firm and filleted cured and marinated sardines in lemon verjus, a dressing that is oddly lacklustre, and on another occasion at dinner, home-cured tuna “pastirma”. Curls of the air-dried fish rather successfully impersonating beef are perched on slices of toast spread with fava (yellow split pea purée) and dotted with capers.

Caper leaves finely cut decorating “Jewish chopped chicken liver” from the section Cold Social Plates (presumably another way of recommending sharing) moves Max to praise the caper bush in all its glory, from the short-lived flowers with their flourish of purple stamens to the pickled buds and berries and succulent leaves. No wonder it is referenced in The Bible.

Ampéli chef Oren Goldfeld previously worked at Nopi and also at Toto in Tel Aviv. I would have expected the chopped liver to have more punch and conversely also more schmaltz. We find ourselves adding salt and pepper to quite a few of the dishes shy with their seasoning.

Hot Social Plates — an altogether more alluring proposition — fields pan-fried lamb sweetbreads with Jerusalem spice mix, almond sauce and pickles. A fan of sweetbreads, I order them on both occasions but each time the heat attack needed to provide desirable crunch is lacking. Spiced potato burik with runny egg yolk, brown shrimp and harissa mayo is beautifully fried, the filo carapace crisp and golden, the yolk doing its runny thing and brown shrimp adding salinity. Only the spices are a bit feeble. Alongside are lettuce leaves cradling herbs and red onion that can be rolled into virtuous parcels to dip into the little hill of hot pepper mayonnaise.

At dinner considering the section Large Plates I am with my friend Joe who has a thing about lamb chops. When he stays at my house in Greece we eat them out and we eat them in, the imprecise nature of local butchering adding to the challenge and their appeal. Here the chops neatly resembling one another are sprinkled with baharat (a Middle-Eastern aromatic spice mixture) and served with garlic-thrumming skordalia and meat juices. Glossily burnished from the grill, they are great, three in number. I let Joe have two.

In need of heat: The sweetbreads at Ampéli (Daniel Hambury/@stellapicsltd)

Sharing onglet shish with charred broccoli, potato a la plancha and caramelised yogurt is less delightful. We agree with the waiter that onglet — aka hanger steak, bavette, skirt — should be cooked rare to access its virtue but then mystifyingly he says he will request it medium rare. It arrives overcooked and predictably tough, just a piece of meat on a stick. Scorching broccoli does that vegetable no favours.

Desserts of loukoumades and chocolate mahleb (ground sour cherry pits) mousse lead me to recommend cheeses instead and more wine from the list that is the splendour of Ampéli. Curated, as is said these days, by Yiannis Karakasis MW, it conclusively illuminates the developments and the future of Greek winemaking.

Assyrtiko is beginning to exhibit its nominative determinism on wine lists generally but here there are other equally revelatory indigenous grape varieties to try, quite a lot by the glass and 375ml carafe to facilitate that.

I can champion Lyrarakis Daphni 2018 from Crete where herbal notes including bay ring clearly; mainland Assyrtiko “Areti” 2017 proving that it isn’t only Santorini that can grow this grape productively; for Pinot/Nebbiolo fanciers, Chatzivariti Goumenissa 2016 and for Merlot/Tempranillo fans

Strofilia Mountain Fish 2017; all these in carafes from £16 to £30.

Charlotte Street and Greek — actually Greek-Cypriot — cooking have a history. Long gone are the days of Anemos Taverna, drinking Demestica wittily rechristened Domestos, bouzouki music, dancing on tables, smashing plates and swapping tales of bad behaviour in Corfu, but a little of that and less of the self-conscious, health-conscious eastern Mediterranean approach to the food — all the go in Athens, says the press release — would make me love Ampéli more.

Fortunately, in the premises that were previously a branch of Señor Ceviche, the three-layer layout of tables still obtains with the ground floor fittingly operating as a wine bar. In Greece it wouldn’t close but here restaurant hours are kept. The mezzanine is where I would choose to sit for a full meal, the basement a retreat for grey, rainy days.

All the staff including the founder, Athens-born photographer Jenny Pagoni, and manager Lorraine Abrahams whom I last ran into at The Wolseley, are well clued up about the awesome wine list.

Fay’s Favourites – Drinking Greece

Mazi

Meaning “together”, it emphasises harmony between artisan wines and food.

12-14 Hillgate Street W8 7SR. mazi.co.uk

Meraki

A separate bar operation broadens the scope for all things viticultural.

80-82 Great Titchfield Street W1N 7QT. meraki-restaurant.com

Peckham Bazaar

Inspiration from the Dinaric Alps to the beaches of Anatolia is the promise — and delivery.

119 Consort Road SE15 3RU. peckhambazaar.com

