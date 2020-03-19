fatty’s-hilarious-strategy-to-stop-taumalolo

NRL great Paul Vautin presented a hilarious new strategy to counter the attacking power of North Queensland Cowboys star Jason Taumalolo.

Taumalolo had a monster game, running for 304 metres and adding a try to his name as the Cowboys defeated the Bulldogs 24-16 in the game’s first closed-doors match.

Speaking on Macca’s Golden Point, Vautin detailed a new strategy to help tackle and contain Taumalolo from running over the top of opposition defenders.

“I’ve got a theory on how to tackle him (Taumalolo),” Vautin said.

Paul Vautin enacts Jason Taumalolo strategy (Nine)

“He’s a player where the harder you go at him, the more he likes it because he’s going to bounce off of you.”

While hilariously enacting the strategy on Cowboys legend Johnathan Thurston, Vautin declared a soft approach can help defenders lock up Taumalolo’s legs.

“So, I would take a softly approach. What you do is, you let him run to you, all you do is softly let him run over the top of you and then you’ve locked him (Taumalolo’s legs) and he can’t run anymore. That’s basically the game,” he said

“In theory it seems to be easier than what it would be, but I think that’s the go.”

“This guy is something else, I’ve never seen anything like him.”

After Vautin completed his charade on Thurston, the Cowboys great proclaimed he had left the ‘Fat Man’ with a parting gift.

“I just farted,” Thurston hilariously said when Vautin questioned what it was he could smell.