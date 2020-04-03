fatty’s-family-heartbreak-as-coronavirus-hits-hard

Rugby league legend Paul Vautin has urged society to stay close to their families with many elderly people affected by the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic.

Vautin opened up on his own family heartbreak, revealing his 93-year-old father is unable to see his mum due to restrictions put in place surrounding visitors at aged care facilities.

The former Australian and Queensland representative star conceded he’s concerned for his own father’s wellbeing, admitting the restrictions have made life particularly hard for his dad.

“I think we all have to care for our families and that’s very important,” Vautin told Wide World of Sports’ Story Time.

Nine NRL commentator Paul Vautin (Getty)

“In particular, our elderly parents. My poor old dad is 93, and as you know, he goes up and sees mum every day, and they’ve shut down the nursing home so he can’t get to see Mum.

“So he’s very apoplectic, it’s all he wants to do. He’s stuck at home and I’m actually not allowed to go and see him.

“So I think if you’re in the same sort of situation, a phone call, just make sure they’re okay. Because sometimes I get the vibe, he’s not okay. So just keep in contact and tell your family you love them.

“It’s pretty important in these times.”

Vautin’s revelation about his difficult family situation comes at a time when the elderly in our population are feeling particularly vulnerable.

Many in the community are stepping up to help the elderly get through it, with Wide World of Sports’ The Mole reporting that Storm star Christian Welch was one NRL player doing his bit.

With the NRL suspended due to COVID-19, many of the game’s stars are using their additional spare time for the greater good of society.

Welch has chosen to use his time to ring elderly fans and talk to them – – about football, life, their mental well being and their concerns about the global pandemic.

“I got the idea when I visited my grandparents in a nursing home in Brisbane just when the whole coronavirus thing was starting a month or so ago,” Welch told Wide World of Sports.

” … It is a daunting time for them and I would like to think they appreciated it and I’ll be doing it again.”

