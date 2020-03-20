fathom-events-postpones-rereleases-including-braveheart,-apollo-13-and-gladiator

It’s a tough time for the movie industry, as theaters have shut down all across American and the rest of the world. One of those hit hard is Fathom Events, known for special movie screenings and rereleases year round. Fathom has just announced a number of canceled and postponed events planned for the upcoming months. Those that have been postponed do not have new release dates yet. Fathom released this official statement.

“The health and safety of our attendees is of the highest importance to us, and, as movie theaters close across the nation, Fathom Events is in the process of cancelling or postponing many of our planned events.”

We want to take a moment to thank you for all you have done to bring news of our events to fans all around the country (and beyond), as well as your patience and understanding as we navigate this process. We truly value our relationship with you and your support during this difficult time. We look forward to working with you as our new schedule develops and our events appear back on movie theater screens, whenever that may be.

During this unprecedented time, we are actively maintaining contact with partners and monitoring health organizations’ guidance to determine when future events may take place. We will ensure they are safe and follow the recommendations set by all experts, including exhibitor and content partners, the National Association of Theatre Owners, the CDC, the World Health Organization, and other relevant organizations. Moviegoing is a unifying community experience that is at the heart of our popular culture and we look forward to bringing audiences together again when it is safe to do so.

Below is our current list of upcoming cancelled and postponed events. Up-to-date event status can always be found on our website, www.FathomEvents.com. Please keep in touch – we would love to hear from you and will do our best to answer any questions you may have.”

Here is a list of the upcoming cancelled events followed by a list of postponed movie releases that include Gladiator, Apollo 13 and Braveheart. There is no telling when Fathom Events will be able to get the show back on the road.

CANCELLED

Bolshoi Ballet: Jewels

Steven Universe: The Movie Sing-A-Long Event

The Met: Live in HD – Tosca

The Met: Live in HD – Maria Stuarda