father-shot-dead-in-siege-after-holding-children-hostage-at-birthday-party

A father sparked a 10-hour police siege after inviting more than 20 children to his daughter’s birthday party before holding them hostage.

The man, named in reports as Subhash Batham, was shot dead as officers burst into his home in Kasaria village in Uttar Pradesh state. Home Secretary Avanish Awasthi said Batham’s wife was also killed in an exchange of gunfire, although it was reported that she had been beaten to death by locals.

All of the children, aged between six months and 15 were brought to safety. Local reporter Deepak Kumar Srivastava told the BBC that residents spent the night in terror.

“The police tried to convince him to surrender for several hours. They called special forces when their attempt failed,” he said.





Batham was said to be a suspect in a murder case and was on bail. According to India Today, he had written to a district magistrate complaining about the lack of toilet facilities in his house.

He kept the children captive for 11 hours, and two officers were injured in a shoot out after surrender negotiations failed in Kasaria village, Uttar Pradesh state.

Seven hours into the siege, a six moth girl was released from the hostage situation when Batham handed her to a neighbour from a balcony.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Om Prakash Singh said: “On learning that he had firing capabilities and after his bomb-threats, all senior police officials decided to attack him.

“We tried entering the house…Subhash was killed during the encounter.”

The incident occurred in Farrukhabad, a small town 300 kilometers (200 miles) southwest of Lucknow, the state capital.

Police officer Mohit Agarwal said the hostage taker was drunk when the police went to his house.