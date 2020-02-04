father-of-streatham-terrorist-sudesh-amman-says:-i-never-thought-my-son-would-go-this-far

The father of terrorist Sudesh Amman said he spoke to his son on the eve of the Streatham attack and “never thought he would go this far”.

Amman was shot dead after he stabbed two people in south London just days after being released from prison, where he was detained over terror offences.

His father, Faraz Khan, told Sky that he spoke to his son a day before the attack.

“I spoke to Sudesh one day before he passed away. I didn’t know he had become radicalised,” he told the broadcaster.

In their conversation he told his son “not to be naughty”, he told Sky.

“I heard they found a lot of things and I saw them on the news, but I never thought he would go this far,” he said.

More follows…