father-fears-for-daughter-taken-to-poland-by-mother-in-breach-of-court-orders

A British father has been left fearing for his daughter’s safety after she disappeared when she was taken to Poland by his estranged partner.

The father says the six-year-old has gone missing with her mother since being abducted and taken out of Britain.

Now he has appealed to the Foreign Office to do more to put pressure on the Polish authorities to find the girl.

The father, who cannot be named, has accused the Polish police of refusing to act on orders by the country’s own courts to ensure she is returned to the UK.

He fears that his daughter, who was born in Suffolk, and went on to attend primary school in Newmarket, is suffering from being uprooted and taken from him.

In August 2018, her mother – a Polish national who had lived in Britain for 18 years – took her daughter to Poland for a visit and has since kept her there, refusing to return.

The father, from Essex, says he only learnt the pair had left the country in a text from his former partner saying: “For now we are not coming back to UK. [The child] is safe and happy, I will let you know any further information later”.