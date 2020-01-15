father-brown-spin-off-commissioned-by-britbox-north-america

Popular Father Brown character Sister Boniface is getting her own spin-off series, after BritBox North America commissioned a drama based on the character.

Lorna Watson will reprise her role from the daytime show in The Sister Boniface Mysteries, which will focus on light-hearted mysteries in a similar vein to its parent show.

The 10-part drama will be produced by BBC Studios and was commissioned by Soumya Sriraman, the president and founder of BritBox North America.

It is not yet clear whether the show will eventually end up on BritBox on the UK, which operates independently from its American counterpart – but it seems likely that that might be the case.

Speaking about the new show, Watson said, “I can’t wait to get back in the habit and fight crime in The Sister Boniface Mysteries!

“She is such a fun character to play. Quirky, funny, endearing and a total brain when it comes to forensics. In many ways she’s ahead of her time and I love her for that. It’s not every day you get to play a crime solving, Vespa driving nun.”

Sriraman added, “Lorna caught my attention when her character was first introduced in Father Brown – this is exactly the type of show we wanted to commission for our growing audience.”