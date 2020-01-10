father-‘battered-infant-son’-who-suffered-‘bulging-soft-spot’-and-severe-head-injuries

A father is behind bars for causing severe head injuries to his two-month-old son who suffered a ‘bulging soft spot’ and a broken blood vessel in his eye, police say.

Victor Morales, 23, was charged with injury to a child with serious bodily harm on Wednesday in Wichita Falls, Texas after the child was discovered to have severe head trauma in September.

Police say the baby was rushed to the emergency room at Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth due to a brain bleed and bulging soft spot.

The infant’s mother said her son had been crying and throwing up his bottles on the night before she took him to the hospital, which is when she noticed he had a popped blood vessel in his eye.

She said Morales told her their son fell off a bed when he was getting a bottle – but doctors at the hospital later said they believe the injuries were ‘non-accidental’ and could only come from a car accident or a violent force such as shaking or slamming.

The child’s mother said she called Morales to tell him her son was in the hospital and he began to ‘freak out’ because he was the only person with the child that day.

Morales said his son woke up fussy so he changed the child’s diaper, then went to go make him a bottle. He said while he was gone, he heard a thump and later found the child on the floor.

Police arrested Morales this week and he now faces a first-degree felony, although authorities have not revealed what led them to charge Morales, who is being held in jail on $100,000 bond.

Last year, Morales was arrested for possession of marijuana and trespassing at a Walmart he was previously banned from.