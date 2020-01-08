father-and-son-jailed-for-jewellery-shop-raid-using-hammers,-axe-and-machetes

A father and son team who were the ringleaders of a daytime ram raid on a jewellers shop have been jailed.

Career criminal Elliott Burton, 49, took a leading role in the dramatic 45-second robbery with his son Connor, 27, and three other masked crooks.

The Burtons were described as being ‘at the top’ of organised crime gangs in one county and condemned by police for their ‘frankly ridiculous’ defence.

Stunned shoppers watched as a white BMW 1 series smashed into the front of Michael Jones Jeweller, Northampton in December 2018.

A smoke grenade was hurled into the shop to disorient terrified staff members while another thug threatened onlookers with a machete.

The other members of the gang used baseball bats, hammers and axes to smash display cases to steal £124,000 worth of Rolex watches and diamond jewellery.

CCTV footage caught the getaway in a blue Hyundai car speeding down the pavement after the road was blocked by a bus.

Several members of the public were forced to dive out of the way before the car swerved back onto the road.

The robbers then dumped the car nearby before transferring to a stolen Range Rover, which they drove to Buckingham University where they climbed into a third getaway car.

One member of staff was injured in the 10.40am robbery while Northampton Crown Court heard several people had suffered ‘physically and psychologically.’

Burton Snr, of Kings Heath, Birmingham, was found guilty of conspiring to commit robbery and was jailed for 20 years.

His son, also of Birmingham, was found guilty of the same charge and sentenced to 14 years in prison.

The pair were also found guilty of conspiring to rob another jewellers in Swindon, Wiltshire and given concurrent jail terms of ten and seven years respectively.

The plot was foiled when a police officer found one of their getaway cars.

Jailing them, Judge Michael Fowler said: ‘The planning was professional.

‘Michael Jones Jewellers were attacked without any for the safety of anyone in the store.

‘Staff and shoppers were not only terrified but injured both physically and psychologically.

‘You have fought the matter at every stage, showing no remorse for your actions.

‘It cannot be said for certain either of you were involved physically in the robbery.

‘But you were at the very least part of a gang of robbers who did your bidding.’

Addressing Burton Snr directly he said: ‘You have an appalling record of offending and I am satisfied that you took a leading role in these offences.’

Police are still hunting the other members of the gang who are still on the run.

Detective Sergeant Alex Lowe, of Northamptonshire Police, said: ‘This incident was exceptionally distressing for the staff members and customers inside the shop that day – many of whom still suffer from anxiety because of the incident.

‘This was a very long and complex investigation, made harder by the frankly ridiculous defences the Burtons tried to come up with during the course of the trial – all of which we were able to disprove.

‘The Burtons have demonstrated that they are at the top of the organised crime groups in Northamptonshire.’