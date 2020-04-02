fatal-wrong-way-driver-crash-on-i-80

‘It’s an accident waiting to happen’: Association worried about nurses at McCormick Place

CHICAGO – The state is busy prepping its first COVID-19 field hospital at McCormick Place, but WGN has learned nurses recruited to work there may be in for the greatest challenge of their careers.

The executive director of the American Nurses Association, Susan Swart, is very worried the demands made on nurses enticed by big paychecks could put them in trouble.

Police find 192 rolls of toilet paper stashed in stolen SUV in Beverly Hills

LOS ANGELES (NEXSTAR) – Southern California officers searching a stolen SUV found 192 rolls of toilet paper, according to a Beverly Hills Police Dept. social media post Tuesday.

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted panic-buyers to empty shelves of bathroom tissue nationwide.

‘He was literally Dr. Doolittle’: Beloved Niles veterinarian among COVID-19 victims

NILES, Ill. – A suburban man who touched the lives of thousands of people and animals during a remarkable four-decade career as a veterinarian has died of COVID-19.

67-year-old Peter Sakas was a legend in the field. He literally wrote the book of avian medicine.

