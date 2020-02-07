fasten-your-seatbelts-as-the-pm-decides-on-hs2-and-heathrow

After years of talk, Heathrow’s new third runway is meant to be happening. Parliament has backed the plan. So have the last two Prime Ministers. But the current one? That’s where things get sticky. It’s said that Boris Johnson is so adaptable the only thing he believes in is winning. That’s not fair.

There is at least one other thing he believes in very strongly, which is that Heathrow is the wrong place to build a new runway. To ask the obvious question, then, why, when he has just become a Prime Minister with an all-powerful majority, would he allow one to go ahead?

We’ve heard a lot recently about the dilemma he faces over high-speed rail. So much has been leaked, including the excellent report he commissioned into HS2, that anyone with half an interest in transport must feel they have been living the debate in real time.

But we should pay attention to the future of the other multi-billion-pound infrastructure scheme he’s inherited. There isn’t a fuss because there isn’t any noise coming from Downing Street on Heathrow. But it is the absence of noise that’s telling. Maybe it’s the silence of the quiet assassin.

This isn’t the place to discuss whether the third runway is a good idea or not. It is just over 11 years since a forgotten Labour transport secretary announced one would be built — “a devastating blow for millions of Londoners,” said Johnson then, as Mayor. “The Government is hell-bent on exacerbating a planning error of the Forties” — and that was long before he became a west London MP.

Julian Glover (Daniel Hambury)

When taxiing at Heathrow, take-off can take a long time. In the last decade the airport has been through the wringer. The old plan for the runway has been cancelled, replaced and relaunched, but none of the changes have done anything to meet the Prime Minister’s objections. In fact, the latest scheme would make the runway even busier, longer and more expensive, although also more useful.

In 2018, Johnson was conveniently out of the country for the Parliamentary vote which gave the formal go-ahead. He toned down his opposition as he became leader but never dropped it. “The issue with Heathrow… is there is still substantial doubt about the ability of the promoters to meet their obligations on air quality and noise pollution,” he said just before the election — a fair challenge.

The Conservative manifesto said much the same, mentioning the project in the sort of tone people use when they find dog muck on their shoes. None of this means the third runway is dead — yet. But there is a sense that the Prime Minister is looking for a way to assist its early exit. That’s what the project’s leaders fear. It’s a lonely life, trying to create a global mega-hub in the middle of Brexit, when our jovial Prime Minister isn’t smiling.

One thought doing the rounds is that Johnson wants to see the project brought down by its own contradictions. If he thinks it can’t pass tests on noise, air pollution and costs, then he simply has to wait for it to fail.

Heathrow itself is sure it can succeed — at least when it comes to the first two. Planes are getting cleaner and quieter, and road vehicles can go electric.

The hard part is money. It’s never been clear what the scheme will cost. Until it has final planning approval and is designed, no one can know. Is it just a plan for a new runway, for instance, or a slick new Terminal Six, too?

What counts is how much extra airlines will have to pay. That’s set by the capable Civil Aviation Authority regulator, which won’t have its arm twisted and is already, rightly, playing tough. If it refuses to allow big charges, then some Heathrow backers might pull out. The Spanish firm Ferrovial, which owns a quarter of the airport, warned of this the other day.

Heathrow is a prize asset and makes piles of cash. It’s a better bet than most low-return investments, and new shareholders could be found. But they may decide rapid expansion isn’t worth the bother. The Government could also pull back from funding infrastructure to support it, such as a rail link to the West, which has been greatly delayed. This might stop the new runway for years.

For a Prime Minister who stakes his reputation on building a global Britain and backing infrastructure, this would not be very glorious. It would leave everyone angry. People who don’t want the runway would still fear it was coming — London’s mayoral candidates are moving against it.

So there’s now talk of more dramatic action. The Government might link the cancellation of the third runway on cost and environmental grounds to a commitment to build HS2. It would show support for infrastructure, the Midlands and the North, improved air quality and reduced carbon emissions. Growth would have to come at Birmingham and Manchester airports, both on HS2 (one day), and both with spare capacity.

The problem is that demand is in the South-East. That’s why the Government promised to build a runway here. So what will the Prime Minister decide? He has big doubts about HS2, but he is far more opposed to Heathrow. If he can’t scrap both, he will surely pick one — and it’s not hard to guess which it will be.

