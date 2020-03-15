Fast & Furious 9 Has a Huge Cameo Vin Diesel Refuses to Spoil

Fast & Furious 9 has a huge cameo, but Vin Diesel won’t spoil who it is. The actor is currently doing press for Bloodshot and there are a lot of questions surrounding the Fast franchise at the moment. For one, many were wondering if the long-awaited sequel’s release date will get postponed because of the coronavirus. And now we know that it has been pushed back one whole year. However, Diesel is still extremely excited for fans of the franchise to see what they cooked up this time around.

While being interviewed during the Bloodshot premiere, Vin Diesel was asked which other Academy Award winning actors he’d like to see sign on to the Fast & Furious franchise. Diesel then excitedly teased that “there’s a big surprise coming” for fans involving Fast & Furious 9. “I can’t tell anyone,” Diesel said. “[But] it is so awesome!” He gave more of a tease, which you can read below.

“It’s a testament to the franchise, it’s a testament to all the work that everyone has done and it’s a testament to the integrity. As a thespian, as someone who started acting when I was 7 years old, it’s wonderful to dance with other acclaimed thespians and try to make magic.”

We know F9 isn’t going to feature Ben Stiller. The actor was rumored to be involved with the project, but he personally shot the rumors down. Fans were excited and thought that Stiller would have made for a great addition to the franchise. So, who could this Academy Award winning actor be? For now, that will have to remain a mystery, unless it ends up leaking before the movie hits theaters.

Vin Diesel isn’t going to be the one to leak anything about Fast & Furious 9. Whatever the case may be, the actor’s excitement for the project is undeniable and it’s set up to possibly be the biggest movie of the franchise. As is the case with any major global release at the moment, timing is everything. Since the Fast & Furious franchise nets a lot of its profits overseas, we are seeing Universal’s decision to postpone the release date as a wise one.

The Fast & Furious franchise is global and there are a lot of places around the world where movies aren’t exactly the first priority at the moment. It will be interesting to see how the entertainment industry reacts as more movies get postponed. Will we see streaming get a huge boost from movies that were supposed to open in theaters? Or will it just be business as usual with a postponed release date? People around the world could all use some good news and something to take their minds off of the news, so we could see some surprises in the coming weeks. Entertainment Tonight was the first to report on Vin Diesel’s Fast & Furious 9 teases.

