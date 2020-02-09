fast-and-furious’-f9-trailer-has-broken-numerous-records

Last week, the first trailer for Fast & Furious 9, a.k.a. F9, finally dropped, and besides being action-packed, it also included key revelations, like how John Cena is playing Dom Toretto’s brother and that Han Lue is still alive. So how many views has the F9 trailer wracked up? Enough that it’s managed to break some records.

As of this past Wednesday, the F9 trailer, which was almost four minutes long, had collected over 493 million views across YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, and one can only imagine how much that number has increased since then. Just like what was done with Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious, Universal Pictures made an event out of the F9 trailer drop, as a concert was held to commemorate the debut where Ludacris, Cardi B and more performed.

Breaking down the numbers further, the F9 trailer review 262 million views globally in its first 72 hours, overtaking how Avengers: Infinity War’s first trailer performed over that same amount of time. And F9 also marked a new 24-hour record for Universal with 151 million views.

As those of you who watched the Super Bowl know, Universal didn’t air the full F9 trailer since airtime is expensive for the event, instead giving audiences a 30-second preview. Well, that preview drew in 8 million views in its first 24 hours, and the combination of the commercial and the full trailer received nearly 111 million views in that same time span across YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. This resulted in F9’s traffic far exceeding the views the other movies that advertised during the Super Bowl pulled in, including Black Widow, Mulan and No Time to Die.

Furthermore, the F9 trailer reigned supreme over the post-Super Bowl traffic that its immediate three Fast & Furious predecessors pulled in, with Furious 7 at 23.9 million, The Fate of the Furious at 42.2 million and Hobbs & Shaw at 85.5 million. There are even more statistics Deadline provided, including about its incredible ticket sales, but the bottom line is that there’s clearly a lot of interest in F9.

Even with the way the Fast & Furious franchise has skyrocketed in popularity in its later years, it’s surprising how well the F9 trailer performed. I suspect John Cena’s involvement helped with propping it up, and I also wouldn’t be surprised if the talk surrounding the return of Han Lue, who was believed to have died during the events of Tokyo Drift, also driven those numbers up higher.

With the Fast & Furious franchise about to hit its 20th anniversary, the end of an era is almost upon us. As of now, F9 will be the penultimate movie in the main saga, although Vin Diesel has acknowledged that Fast & Furious 10 could end up being split into two movies. However, with spinoffs like Hobbs & Shaw and a female-led one in the works, this franchise continues to expand in different directions.

In addition to Jakob Toretto and Han Lue being thrown into the mix, F9 also sees the return Jordan Brewster’s Mia Toretto, Charlize Theron’s Cipher, Helen Mirren’s Magdalene Shaw, Lucas Black’s Sean Boswell and Jason Tobin’s Earl. Justin Lin also sat back in the director’s chair for F9, having previously helmed Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five and Fast & Furious 6.

F9 races into theaters on May 22, and if you’re curious about what other movies are coming out this year, head over to our 2020 release schedule.