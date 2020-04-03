fast-and-furious-9:-is-the-movie-postponed!!??-cast,-plot,-other-details.-will-it-come-after-coronavirus!!

For a car racing franchise, we have seen quite a lot of over the top stunts in the Fast and furious franchise, some of them being car skydiving, the bank vault heist, and literally jumping a car between 3 buildings. It was not quite clear if they could top all that with their latest movie, but the trailer clearly shows that they have a lot in store for us.

In case you missed the trailer, here’s a link:

So, what all do we know about the upcoming film? Let’s find out:

Most of the main cast is back to reprise their roles from the previous films.

That’s Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges as Tej, and Tyrese Gibson as Roman.

Apart from these, Jordana Brewster is back to play Dom’s sister, Mia. She was missed in the Fate of Eight as her character had married Paul Walker’s Brian, who was given a heartwarming tribute at the end of the 7th film. Her return might be explained by the resurfacing of her and Dom’s brother, Jakob, which brings us to John Cena.

The Villains

John Cena will be playing the big, bad villain in the upcoming film. He is also apparently the aforementioned brother who has some grudge against him. Diesel has said this in an interview:

“This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob.”

I mean, seriously, what did Dom do, Jake? Did he break your smurfs when you were kids?

Anyway, Charlize Theron is also coming back as Cipher, the criminal mastermind from the previous film. She teams up with Jakob to take down Dom in the latest installment.

Other Cast Members

Other cast members coming back for the ninth film are Nathalie Emanuel as Ramsey, and Lucas Blackwell as Sean (from the third movie), as briefly seen in the trailer. Helen Mirren was also seen in the trailer. She plays Magdalene Shaw, Deckard’s mother in the series.

New additions to the cast are Cardi B and Michael Rooker (who plays Yondu in the MCU). Cardi B plays Leysa, a woman sharing history with Dom, while Michael plays buddy. His role is not clear, yet.

Other additions include Finn Cole from Peaky Blinder’s fame, Anna Sawai, Vinnie Bennett, Ozuna, and Francis Ngannou. Their roles have not been disclosed yet.

I guess the most shocking moment about the trailer was that Han is somehow not dead. He was seen racing through the streets of Japan, and eventually dying in the third movie. It was later revealed that he was killed by Jason Statham’s character, Deckard Shaw. So, did he somehow survive the car crash back in the third film, or is this part of the redeeming arc that the franchise has been trying to give Deckard Shaw? I guess only time will tell.

Trailer breakdown and Plot

So, the trailer starts off with Dom leading a quiet life with Letty, and his son, Brian, the child he had with Elena. Letty is seen giving Brian the silver cross pendant Dom had given her, stating that it will provide him protection from what is coming. Dom, now a little troubled, which of course means, something is either about to happen or has already happened, rounds up the crew for what is coming.

I just hope there aren’t any kidnapped family members again. I mean, we have seen enough of that, guys!

The Crew Assembles

Moving on, the group assembles, and there seems to be a little tension in the room, which might be because of Dom’s betrayal in the last film.

The next shot shows some trademark action sequences that the fast saga is now known for. Cars were racing, bombs going off, while Dom gives a monologue about how you can’t outrun your past.

We then finally see John Cena’s character, Jakob. He apparently has every skill needed to be a villain in the F&F universe. I mean, high-performance driving? Check! Assassin? Check! Master Thief? Check!

Not just that, he is also revealed to be Dom’s little brother. Guess not all blood is family, huh, Dom?

Diesel expanded: “The theme that we’ve been playing with up until this point has been the family that you create with people from all walks of life, the family that is not blood. What makes the story of Fast 9 so fascinating is how that altruistic concept could neglect the family defined by blood. That’s where this story goes.”

After some more fighting, we see Cipher, who has now teamed up with Jakob and wants to kill Dom. It is not clear if Jakob busted her out of prison or if she tracked him down.

Magdalene is also back. She is shown giving Dom advice about how the family can be dangerous. Well, she should know. Just look at her kids.

Jakob and Dom, fight again, with guns this time, in a scene very similar to the Black Widow trailer that recently came out.

There’s some more action, with everybody coming on board with the plan. Other than this, the trailer has mainly shown some insane action sequences, including one which shows the prison truck, similar to Deadpool 2, flipping and crashing.

Other crazy sequences that have been shown in trailer so far are:

Car with rocket engine attached to it

The gang from Tokyo drift is here with a Pontiac Fiero attached to a rocket engine, and even Tej, who has seen some real shit going down, seems to think it is possibly the dumbest thing he has ever seen. Roman, on the other hand, seems to love the idea and even takes it out for a spin.

A bridge collapsing as they ride across it

Ramsey, roman, and Tej are seen to be driving on a drawbridge as it is collapsing behind them.

Magnetic Planes

A scene in the trailer shows Jakob’s car jumping off a cliff and is rescued by a magnetic plane, operated by the cipher. To be very honest this really reminded me of Spy Kids 2. But that’s just me.

Cars don’t fly, but the sure can swing on a rope-like Tarzan

With the bridge collapsing and Jakob hitching a ride on the magnetic jet thingy, only Dom’s car is left, running away from a helicopter shooting at them. With nowhere to go, Dom wings it at the last moment by jumping off the cliff, gunning his car in the remaining bridge support, and swings his car across.

There is a title card for F9, followed by Han entering the’ clubhouse,’ as he calls it, and is ready to join the action again. I am still not over his return, and I need to know how he managed to survive the car crash. I mean, his car literally blew up, man!

Justin Lin has come on board once again to direct the 9th installment of the series. He has been the director for the fast and furious movies from 3 through 6.

The film was scheduled to release on May 22, this year, but is now pushed back due to the Coronavirus outbreak. It will now be released on April 2, 2021, in the US, but nothing has been confirmed specifically for the UK as of yet.