“fascist-approach”:-amarinder-singh-attacks-bjp-on-citizenship-act

“The BJP will have to pay a heavy price for stubbornness on the CAA,” Amarinder Singh said. (File)

Chandigarh:

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday criticised former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan for his statement that the Centre will implement the amended citizenship law at any cost and said the BJP will have to pay a “heavy price for its stubbornness”.

“An elected government which refuses to heed the voice of its people or respond to their anger is bound to lose their confidence and collapse,” the Chief Minister said reacting to BJP leaders statement made in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

He said the BJP’s stance on the issue smacked of a “dangerously fascist approach” that would lead to their eventual downfall.

“The BJP will have to pay a heavy price for stubbornness on the CAA,” he said in a statement.

On his government’s stance on the contentious law, the Chief Minister said they can’t be forced to implement the “brazenly divisive Act” in Punjab.

The Punjab CM reiterated that neither he nor the Congress was against the granting of citizenship to persecuted minorities but they were completely opposed to the discrimination in the CAA against Muslims.

Amarinder Singh said despite a nationwide outrage against the legislation, the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre was refusing to acknowledge the unconstitutionality of the CAA.

He lashed out at the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, saying that Mr Chouhan, like other BJP leaders, had no inkling of the implications or consequences of the CAA.

He rejected Mr Chouhan’s claim that the protests against the legislation were the brainchild of the Congress.

The protests against the legislation were the result of a spontaneous outrage among Indians cutting across religious and party lines, the CM stressed.