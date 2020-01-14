fa’s-controversial-‘bet-to-view’-deal-under-investigation by-gambling-commission

The Football Association’s controversial deal to allow betting firms to screen FA Cup matches on a so-called “bet-to-view” basis is being investigated by the Gambling Commission.

Football’s governing body remains in the midst of attempting to quell attacks on its credibility from anti-gambling campaigners, and is in talks with the BBC and BT Sport over ensuring that every tie that could be made available for live broadcast is made available.

However, if the regulator finds any wrongdoing, it has powers to revoke altogether the licence purchased by Bet365, Betfair, William Hill, Coral, Ladbrokes, Unibet and Paddy Power via IMG, an agency that agreed terms with the FA in 2017.

Neil McArthur, the Gambling Commission chief executive, said he understood complaints surrounding the deal, telling BBC Radio 5 Live: “Our investigations into that matter are ongoing.”

Ministers, meanwhile, have pledged a review of gambling laws, which could potentially lead to betting firms being banned from advertising on playing jerseys. Betting advertising in sport will be part of a wide-ranging review of the Gambling Act 2005 by ministers, in response to growing concerns over gambling addiction.

Many of the 72 English Football League teams will be at the forefront of protests, however, expressing fears clubs will go out of business if £40 million of sponsorship is outlawed.