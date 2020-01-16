farmer-forced-to-put-sheep-out-of-their-misery-after-bushfires

Farmers in rural Australia are picking up the pieces of their livelihoods after bushfires torched through land and livestock.

Despite the devastation, Stephen Hill, 54, says he is one of the lucky ones.

He would have lost a lot more had it not been for his hero border collie, Patsy.

She helped him round up as many sheep as they could as a wall of flames closed in on the remote town of Corryong in Victoria.

The story, revealed on Metro.co.uk, offered a glimmer of hope as bushfires raged across large swathes of Australia.

Speaking from his mountainside farmhouse, Stephen recounted the horror of shooting badly burnt sheep and finding others that perished where they slept.

Stephen and Patsy had to leave six sheep behind as they herded hundreds to safety last week.

They went back the next day when the flames had died down but it was still dangerous.

Stephen said: ‘The paddock is quite remote. Trees were still burning and falling over.

‘It was pretty stupid being out there alone, with no mobile coverage.

‘No one knew I was out there. If a tree fell over me, Patsy would have had some trouble telling anyone about it.

‘She’s pretty smart but not that smart.’

They returned the next day and discovered the sheep had died from the searing heat.

He added: ‘I found two sheep that were alive but badly burnt. They had got separated from the lot that were dead.

‘One of them got through into the neighbour’s paddock. I had euthanize that one.

‘I was pushing about 600 sheep and this one sheep just didn’t want to go. I tried to put her on my bike but she was too heavy for me.

‘I thought “if you do want to go girl, you don’t want to go”. It took me two days to find her. She was pretty badly burnt, so I had euthanize her.

‘It’s the worst possible job but you have to do it.’

In total, Stephen believes he lost 30 sheep in the fires, but he says he’s lucky he only had to shoot two.

‘There’s farmers around who’ve had to shoot hundreds,’ he said.

‘We might raise these animals and send them off for slaughter, but we hate the idea of them suffering.

‘It’s a bloody terrible thing to have to do.’