Farah Khan about Shah Rukh Khan – Shirish Kunder fight: We don’t let rumours affect us (Throwback)

Shah Rukh Khan, Shirish KunderTwitter

The anger of Bollywood’s most romantic man is as extreme as his love onscreen. Known as the man of wit, we have often seen Shah Rukh Khan losing his cool. However, it was the night when he slapped Farah Khan’s husband, Shirish Kunder, that all hell broke loose.

The fight

The year was 2012 and Sanjay Dutt had thrown a lavish party at a popular nightclub named Aurus to celebrate the success of Agneepath. The party was attended by some of the A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Arshad Warsi and Ameesha Patel. It all started when Shirish had taken to Twitter to mock Shah Rukh Khan’s big budget film Ra One and had written, “I just heard a Rs150 crore firework fizzle.”

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan had arrived at Sanjay Dutt’s success party at around 3.15 am straight after attending the Filmfare awards along with his three bodyguards. He looked in a pretty good mood and was even seen hitting the dance floor with Dutt and his wife Manayata until Shirish reportedly showed up and kept stalking him. But SRK kept ignoring him and refused to acknowledge him at the party as if he didn’t exist. It was reported that Shirish deliberately bumped into SRK several times and even followed him to the men’s room. SRK had reportedly warned Shirish helding him by his neck to try not to mess with him but to no effect.

Shirish reportedly kept stalking him until SRK lost his cool when he was escorted by Dutt outside the venue after he wished to leave the party. Eyewitnessed had said that SRK turned around, grabbed an inebriated Shirish by his neck, pinned him onto a sofa and allegedly slapped him.

Farah Khan and Shah Rukh KhanVarinder Chawla

Farah Khan – SRK’s friendship

It was said that Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder had distanced themselves from the Khans then. Though there was no sympathy seeking in public, Farah and SRK chose to maintain a distance and didn’t speak to each other for a long time. Shirish Kunder had also taken to Twitter and had said that he doesn’t wish to file an FIR against King Khan.

However, Farah Khan not only moved on soon but even patched up with Shah Rukh. Talking about collaborating with him again in Happy New despite the ups and downs, Farah had said, “This is the best phase of SRK and me as an actor and director. I think we don’t take each other for granted anymore. When you lose a friendship like that, you realise the worth of it. So, when you get it back, you are grateful. We now talk about everything. We don’t let rumours affect us. There is no more stuff like this one said that and the other one said this. We talk it out. You will see this magic in Happy New Year.”