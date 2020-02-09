fantasy-football:-what-man-city-vs-west-ham-postponement-means-for-your-fpl-premier-league-team

West Ham’s trip to Manchester City has been postponed due to poor weather caused by Storm Ciara.

“Due to extreme and escalating weather conditions and in the interests of supporter and staff safety, today’s match has been postponed,” City said in a statement on Sunday.

No decision on a new date for the fixture is expected on Sunday.

The postponement will likely lead to a fixture pile-up for both sides, causing selection headaches for both managers. But spare a thought for those who picked Fantasy Premier League sides ahead of Saturday’s deadline for Gameweek 26, under the assumption that Sunday’s game would go ahead.

With West Ham struggling, Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne were both among the top three captains selected for the coming round of games, with Mohamed Salah the most-selected ahead of Liverpool’s meeting with Norwich next weekend.

But Sunday’s announcement means both will score a blank, with it now very unlikely the fixture will be held inside GW26.

After Sunday’s postponed match, both West Ham and Manchester City are due to go on a winter break until Gameweek 27 – beginning on February 22 – and rules spelt out by the Premier League last year mean the game cannot be held during that period.

Spare a thought for Fantasy Football players

In a letter sent to clubs in March 2019, the Premier League said: “Clubs should not arrange competitive or friendly matches with other clubs during the Mid-Season Player Break.”

It means there are very few gaps in the diary for the fixture, with City still competing on four fronts. We have looked into potential dates for the rearranged fixture here.

As far as Fantasy Premier League is concerned, the rules state that players who score 0 will be automatically substituted out if a benched player features. Double points will be given to the vice captain if the skipper does not play, or if neither features, no player will score double points for your team in that Gameweek.

In the event that a player does not have a fixture in any given Gameweek, the rules state: “Any players you have from that team will score 0 for that Gameweek. Players will play twice in a future Gameweek, when the match is rescheduled.

“Points are only awarded to teams who have players selected in their team in the Gameweek the fixture is actually played, irrespective of if you had them selected for the original fixture.”