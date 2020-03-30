fantastic-beasts-star-dan-fogler-says,-3rd-instalment-in-the-series-is-leading-towards-a-massive-war

|

Published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 15: 41 [IST]

Dan Fogler, who plays a muggle in the Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them Series, has revealed that the next instalment in the Fantastic Beasts series will feature a ‘massive war’ sequence. Dan Fogler set to return as the No-Maj Jacob Kowalski, told Syfy Wire earlier, that he liked the script and the character development of the new instalment, and revealed, “I can say I read the script and the character development is really lovely and it’s very similar to the feel of the first movie, which I think is great,” “It’s leading toward this massive war with the backdrop of World War II, so you can just imagine epic battle scenes are coming,” he added. Fantastic Beasts too, has suffered at the hands of the novel Coronavirus pandemic, (also known as the COVID-19 pandemic). In the interview, Fogler said the film was supposed to start shooting early this year but has been temporarily put on hold, due to the outbreak. “We’re just waiting. I guess when everybody else starts (back up), when the mechanism starts to move again and everybody starts to get back to work, that’s when we’ll get back to work. Hopefully, sooner than later,” Fogler added. The Fantastic Beasts series is a spin-off of critically-acclaimed Harry Potter franchise written by J.K Rowling. The series follows wizarding world author Newt Scamander and his adventures, played by Eddie Redmayne. The last release Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald followed Newt during the early 20th century in New York and London as tries to pin down dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald on the orders of his Hogwarts professor Albus Dumbledore. Alongside, Dan Fogler and Eddie Redmayne, the film starrer, Jude Law as younger Albus Dumbledore and Johnny Depp as younger version of dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald. Fantastic Beasts 3 has been slated to release on November 12, 2021. Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow Post-Credit Scenes Leaked Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Leave Canada And Move To Los Angeles In US