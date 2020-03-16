Fantastic Beasts 3 Won’t Begin Production This Week as Originally Planned

Fantastic Beasts 3 was ready to begin with production this week. However, COVID-19 concerns have put the project on temporary hold. The highly anticipated sequel would be the eleventh installment in the Harry Potter franchise and the 3rd installment in the most recent series. Details are scarce, nonetheless it is thought to happen in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. For some time, it seemed that Warner Bros. was among the only major studios that has been content on keeping current productions ready to go, while starting new ones simultaneously.

The coronavirus has suspended production on several big studio projects during the last fourteen days. Major studios like Disney are determined to have a break to observe how things progress prior to starting everything back up again. The weekend over, Fantastic Beasts 3 was still reportedly scheduled to begin with shooting. Warner Bros. has halted a great many other projects also, including The Batman, King Richard, and Samaritan.

Eddie Redmayne is defined to star in Fantastic Beasts 3, alongside Johnny Depp, Katherine Waterston, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, and Dan Fogler. David Yates, who served because the director on the initial two installments, will again return for the 3rd once. Harry Potter author JK Rowling co-wrote the script with Steve Kloves, who wrote seven of the initial movies. Some of the storyline has been kept under wraps, it really is believed Jessica Williams, who plays Professor Eulalie “Lally” Hicks, could have a much bigger part in the 3rd installment. This had yet to be officially confirmed around this writing, but confirmation should soon come, particularly if production was set to start out in just a couple of days.

The other day, it had been rumored that Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe was the first celebrity to check positive for the coronavirus. Since it turns out, it had been a hoax that Radcliffe found to be amusing just. The actor joked they chose him due to his pale complexion and for the truth that he always looks ill. In the final end, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were the initial celebrities to check positive for the coronavirus. They’re quarantined in Australia for as soon as, while Radcliffe is absolve to live his life for the proper time being.

Because the coronavirus continues to spread, it’ll be interesting to see if any studios move ahead their projects in the years ahead. For now, it appears that everybody is taking extra precaution to ensure the COVID-19 disease will not spread any more. It isn’t clear when Fantastic Beasts 3 will get into production, nonetheless it continues to be scheduled to open in theaters next year. So far, just a couple of finished movies experienced their release dates moves in the last couple of weeks and there will probably be a many more along the way. Deadline was the first ever to report on the Fantastic Beast 3 production delay.

