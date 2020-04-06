“Fantastic Beasts 3”: The Peculiar Creatures Will Take More Than Expected Time To Entertain You- Here Are The Recent Updates!!!

‘Fantastic Beasts’ is among the most wanted series in the times of the World. It is one of the most exciting movies. It has already given two sequels with a huge fanbase. Fans always wait for the return of its next movie.So here, we have good information for all the fan followers of the sequel that the movie is returning with another part.Earlier it was not confirmed that the third part would release or not. But now it is confirmed by Warner Bros that the sequel will have part 3. Also, seeking from the information, it has come to know that the sequel may also have two more parts. So, there are chances that the sequel may end up with five parts.Earlier it was expected that the third movie would release in November of the current year 2020, following the two-year schedule of the previous two movies. But Star Dan Fogler said that they need more time for preparation. So, Warner Bros will release the movie in November 2021. It is expected that the movie may stream on the screens on 12 November of the next year 2021.Also, there is no information about the release of the trailer. But we can expect that the trailer may be out as per the previous two movies, before one month of release of the movie.We can obviously expect that Eddie Redmayne will return as Newt Scamander. Jude Law will reprise his role as the young Albus Dumbledore, along with Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein and Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski. Also, many co-actors from the previous two sequels can be seen in the third part of ‘Fantastic Beasts.’Viewing the previous two movies, it can be seen that the ‘Fantastic Beast’ has always given a successful story. So, we can expect nothing but the best this time as well. Since the movie is itself in preparations, so there is no information regarding the plot.So, let’s rest our eyes to view an upcoming blockbuster.