fantastic-beasts-3:-release-date,plot-and-everything-else-you-need-to-know-about-this-harry-potter-spin-off!!-check-it-out-right-here.

The Harry Potter films has a huge popularity among its fans who are mostly the teenagers. And it goes the same for it’s prequel, Fantastic Beast. The first Fantastic Beast film was released on 18th November, 2016. And the next one, Fantastic Beast: Grindelwald’s Crime came up on 16th November, 2018. Two years after the first one.

Yes, the third part of the film series is gonna hit the big screen. Production of the film has started this year itself. There’s a huge hype among the fans for the movie.

The official announcement about the release date is not yet made. But according to the previous release pattern it will hit the screens on 20th November, 2020.

Newt Scamander will be returning as Johnny Depp and Eddie Redmayne, will be playing his role of Gellert Grindelwald, as in the previous two movies. Jude Law, will probably be back as Albus Dumbledore.

In addition to these, there are some more characters whose return is confirmed. Catherine Waterstone will be back as Tina Goldstein, Scamander’s roles will be played by Callum Turner and Jacob Kowalski by Dan Fogle. Moreover, there are some characters who won’t be returning. For instance, Jessica Williams. David Yates will continue to be the film’s executive for the third part even.

Rowling started writing for the third part of the film in 2018. But the storyline is not that much special. The third part will continue with the story of the second part. Thus, it will explore the opportunities available for it from the previous part. So, just wait for the movies release and stay tuned to our page for further updates.