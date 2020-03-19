fantasia-barrino-debuts-stunning-new-hairstyle-in-photos-just-for-husband-kendall-taylor

Fantasia Barrino is out here, killing the Gram with one sexy look after another. The American Idol winner recently took to social media, where she unveiled her new hairstyle.

Kendall Taylor’s wife, who loves to switch it up, is now sporting a sexy red hair. The mother of two now has hot curls on top, and the two sides are shaved.

The actress showed off her new hairdo while posing outside in a salmon top and killer boots. She captioned the photo: “Stepped Outside Just For you Red❤️🤍❤️🤍❤️🤍❤️🤍❤️🤍❤️🤍.”

The Grammy winner recently did an interview where she spoke about her musical journey.

Fantasia stated: “Can you imagine what we were listening to when I was growing up? At the age of five, I was introduced to stuff that kids in my class had never heard or would never hear. All of the jazz singers, all of the gospel singers, all of the R&B singers, all of the blues singers. I knew country songs that kids probably [had never listened to].”

She said this about going independent: “I’m in control, now, of my destiny. I can literally go into a booth, and I can now show them what it is musically how I see things. What I love. And that’s how we did it this whole entire album. Nothing sounds the same, but it all has…it’s beats people never heard from me. I always had somebody telling me what I could and could not do. When those doors opened, we ran through it, and we created a monster.”

She added: “When you meet me, the smile that you get, the ‘hey y’all,’ the hug that you get, it’s genuine.”

She concluded by: “I think [people meet me and] think, ‘There’s no way in hell, after all, she’s been through, that she can be this nice. One thing I will never, ever lose, is my humility. I will never, ever lose the fact that I’m just like you. I’m just like you. [The difference is] I just sing. I drive my own car. I shop for my own groceries. I cook my own food. Nothing will ever change about me.”

It is clear that she is in good place and confident with how things are moving forward.



