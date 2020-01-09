fans-want-rooting-for-browns,-bengals-to-be-condition-for-medical-weed

January 9, 2020 | 2: 59pm

Rooting for two of the worst teams in the NFL is enough to drive any fan to drink — or get stoned, if one wiseguy gets their way.

The Ohio State Medical Board received a petition to add being a “Bengals/Browns fan” as a qualifying condition for medical marijuana, according to 10TV WBNS.

The struggling teams went a combined 8-24 this season and neither has ever won a Super Bowl.

The tongue-in-cheek request was among 28 petitions the board will consider as new qualifying conditions at its next meeting on Feb. 12. A final vote will be held this summer.

Other petitions included legitimate medical conditions, including anxiety, depression, chronic back and chronic hip pain and diabetes.

All submitted petitions had to meet certain requirements, including having letters of support from physicians and relevant medical or scientific evidence.