Fans slam Sailor Brinkley Cook for wearing protective gear meant for the doctors: tries to defend herself. Read to know all details.

IMG Model Sailor Brinkley Cook’s decision to wear N95 mask wasn’t really appreciated by the netizens when she went in public wearing the mask. Why? Because the Health Care system is in desperate need of these masks. N95 and other protective gears aren’t really reaching the ones who actually need them. Eventually, the 21-year-old received quite a lot of backlash for this. The model, however, tried to clear the air via her IG stories, she wrote:

“To everybody reaching out (actually angrily) about having a masks.. My mother [Christie Brinkley] is an artist and she or he does tasks which require her to put on it so she had a stash of them in her artwork studio. We didn’t purchase them upon listening to about COVID-19. She stored one masks for every of our members of the family and donated the remainder to native hospitals.”

Christie Brinkley, the 70s model, proclaimed recently to ExtraTV, “My daughters are — don’t even get me started, I’m missing them so much. And I’m so worried about them. They’re both in the city,”

How can we defeat Corona when we are only making it difficult for our saviours? Doctors and nurses are facing an acute shortage of protective gears amidst the Coronovirus tension. Masks, medical gowns and eye gears are imperative for the Health Care system when they’re dealing with this deadly Pandemic. But alas! there aren’t many for the health care system. Because of this, they are compelled to wear expired masks and bandanas as an inept substitute.



Currently, about 10,39,158 positive cases have been reported throughout the globe, among which about 55,000 lives have been claimed and around 2,20,000 are in recovery.

Stay home, stay safe. This too shall pass.