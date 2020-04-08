fans-share-reviews-on-twitter-as-irrfan-khan’s-angrezi-medium-premieres-on-disney+-hotstar-vip

|

Updated: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 19: 35 [IST]

On March 13, Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium premiered in various places. Sadly, the film couldn’t be released in Delhi, Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir as the governments in these regions had closed down cinema halls till March end, in the wake of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Now, the film has been premiered on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and fans can’t stop sharing their reviews on Twitter. In the event you haven’t watched the film, these reviews will assist you to decide whether to provide this movie a wrist watch or not! Take a look at the most recent reviews below.. [email protected]: “Just watched #AngreziMedium n wanna Thnks for you @irrfank for bringing laughs smiles tears inside our face in that crucial time n #DeepakDobriyal U wre outstanding but surprised by acting of #radhikamadan.” Akash Gautam @akash_vaani: “In case you are a child or perhaps a parent Winking face- do definitely watch ‘Angrezi Medium’ on Hotstar. Although choices are personal, nonetheless it was loved by us Heart suit. P.S. – I would recommend Movies rarely. 10/10.” Sonal @sonalSalmanK: “#AngreziMedium is treat to view. A father who is able to head to any extent to provide everything to his daughter. Emotional elements, humour are simply too good @irrfank @radhikamadan01 #DeepakDobriyal @kikusharda @TripathiiPankaj @RanvirShorey a whole family entertainer.” Angrezi Medium Producer Dinesh Vijan Plans A Sequel, Chinese Medium Mayank Nigam @mayank__nigam: “Watched #AngreziMedium on @DisneyPlusHS. @irrfank You may make us cry , You may make us laugh. Following a very long time I laughed and cried after watching a movie…. Unlike you in the movie I’ve no confusion you are the very best actor. Have a bow….Deepak Dobriyal also…” MANAS @Manas_7Champ: “#OneWordReview – MILD ⭐⭐ The films shines occasionally. Writing ought to be more audacious. #Irfan & #DeepakDobriyal wins heart. #radhikamadan decent #Kareena Why? Casting was first class but package wasn’t delivered. @disneyplus @DisneyPlusHS.” Aside from Irrfan Khan, Angrezi Medium also casts Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Pankaj and Kapadia Tripathi in key roles.