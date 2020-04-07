fans-share-reviews-on-twitter-as-irrfan-khan’s-angrezi-medium-premieres-on-disney+-hotstar-vip

|

Updated: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 19: 35 [IST]

On March 13, Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium was released in various parts of the country. Sadly, the film couldn’t be released in Delhi, Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir because the governments in these regions had closed down cinema halls till March end, in the wake of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Now, the film is being premiered on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and fans can’t stop sharing their reviews on Twitter. In case you haven’t watched the film, these reviews will help you to decide whether to give this movie a watch or not! Have a look at the latest reviews below.. [email protected]: “Just watched #AngreziMedium n wanna Thnks to you @irrfank for bringing laughs smiles tears in our face in such a crucial time n #DeepakDobriyal U wre outstanding but surprised by acting of #radhikamadan.” Akash Gautam @akash_vaani: “If you are a child or a parent Winking face- do definitely watch ‘Angrezi Medium’ on Hotstar. Although choices are personal, but we Loved it Heart suit. P.S. – I rarely recommend Movies. 10/10.” Sonal @sonalSalmanK: “#AngreziMedium is treat to watch. A father who can go to any extent to give everything to his daughter. Emotional elements, humour are just too good @irrfank @radhikamadan01 #DeepakDobriyal @kikusharda @TripathiiPankaj @RanvirShorey a complete family entertainer.” Angrezi Medium Producer Dinesh Vijan Plans A Sequel, Chinese Medium Mayank Nigam @mayank__nigam: “Watched #AngreziMedium on @DisneyPlusHS. @irrfank You can make us cry , You can make us laugh. After a long time I cried and laughed after watching a movie…. Unlike you in the movie I have no confusion that you’re the best actor. Take a bow….Also Deepak Dobriyal…” MANAS @Manas_7Champ: “#OneWordReview – MILD ⭐⭐ The movies shines here and there. Writing should be more audacious. #Irfan & #DeepakDobriyal wins heart. #radhikamadan decent #Kareena Why? Casting was top notch but package wasn’t delivered. @disneyplus @DisneyPlusHS.” Apart from Irrfan Khan, Angrezi Medium also casts Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles.