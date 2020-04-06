fans-share-memes-on-kanika-kapoor-as-she-recovers-from-covid-19-&-gets-discharged-from-the-hospital

By Lekhaka |

Published: Monday, April 6, 2020, 19: 28 [IST]

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor must be feeling relieved as she has recovered from COVID-19 and got discharged from the hospital this morning. Reportedly, the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences let her go after two consecutive test reports came negative. She has to keep herself in isolation at home for a few more days. However, the trouble doesn’t end here. ‘Kanika Kapoor Was Asked To Change Clothes Behind A Curtain’ Says Her Family For the unversed, Kanika was booked by Uttar Pradesh police for negligence and committing acts likely to spread disease. The FIR was lodged on the complaint given by Lucknow’s chief medical officer. For the unversed, after returning from a trip to London, Kanika didn’t quarantine herself and rather attended at least three gatherings in Lucknow, including a party where political leaders were present.. When a senior police official was asked about the case registered against Kanika, they said that they will question her after her self-isolation ends in 14 days. Meanwhile, netizens have not forgiven Kanika for her negligence and as soon as they heard about her getting discharged from the hospital, they started sharing memes on their Twitter pages. Have a look..

— Aayush gaur (@Aayushgaur15) April 6, 2020 #KanikaKapoor tested negative for Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/GJ5CK2PBq8

— Bollywood Memers (@BollywoodMemers) April 4, 2020 #KanikaKapoor discharge from hospital after negative test

Her reaction: pic.twitter.com/SqMdPwwXax

— MuSalman🇮🇳 (@mohdsalman064) April 6, 2020

— Grammar Naahji (@grammar_naahji) March 31, 2020 Finally tested negative after 6th testing and discharged from hospital.#KanikaKapoor pic.twitter.com/wmKSPpgHJY

— Captain America (@CaptainIndia26) April 6, 2020 Singer #KanikaKapoor has been discharged from the hospital in lucknow after the report of her sixth test, came negative. I hope after this whole incident she will understand her social responsibilities and won’t repeat past mistakes.

— Shivangi Thakur (@thakur_shivangi) April 6, 2020 And they wasted 7 test kit on #kanikakapoor

— dilawer22 (@dilawer22) April 6, 2020