fans-remember-nipsey-hussle-on-the-first-anniversary-of-his-death

A year ago today, hip-hop lost one of its brightest stars, Nipsey Hussle. On the anniversary of his death fans are still mourning his loss and keeping his memory alive with touching tributes on social media.

On March 31, 2019 Nipsey was the target of a fatal shooting in Los Angeles and passed away aged 33. News of the rapper’s tragic death rocked the music world and his native LA, where he was a wildly popular figure due to his social activism work. He is survived by his long-term partner Lauren London, their two-year-old son, Kross, and his seven-year-old daughter, Emani.

Today, London took to Instagram to remember Nip, sharing a black-and-white photo of the rapper with a moving caption. “Miss you every second of every day and even in my sleep,” she wrote. “Until we are together again …. I’m holding it down.”

Nipsey embodied so much more than music and his loss is still felt by fans. Today, many paid tribute to the late rapper on social media, reminding us that his legacy lives on, or as Nip would say, “The Marathon Continues.”

See some of the moving fan tributes below.

Rip Nipsey Hussle we haven’t forgot about you bro. 💙💙💙

— HaHa Davis (@HaHaDavis) March 31, 2020

A year ago today, not only was the industry shaken, but our hearts were too. Still feels like it happened yesterday & it will feel that way forever. The prayers & support for Nipsey Hussle’s loved ones remains as strong today as it did a year ago. RIP NIP. Forever a 👑 🏁 #TMC pic.twitter.com/MlOzFi0gtC

— WellTheTruthIs (@truth_well) March 31, 2020

Damn, 1 year today. We lost a real one. RIP NIP. One of my fave artist. Still don’t even feel real but as he always said… The Marathon Continues 🏁

edit by me. pic.twitter.com/4sbKXXHL6F

— josh cozy (@therealjoshcozy) March 31, 2020

