fans-praise-rochelle-humes’-six-year-old-daughter-for-‘beautiful’-and-‘sweet’-handwritten-thank-you-letter

TV presenter Rochelle Humes has warmed the hearts of her social media followers after sharing a very cute letter from her daughter.

Posting a snap of the thank-you note on Instagram for her 1.6million followers to admire, the This Morning regular gave fans a glimpse of how considerate six-year-old Alaia-Mai is.

Mum-of-two Rochelle, husband Marvin Humes and their kids have been enjoying a luxurious-looking holiday in the Maldives.

And it seems Alaia-Mai has been brought up wonderfully, choosing to pen her gratitude to her folks for such treasured memories.

The card showed she had written: “To mummy and daddy. Thank you for a lovely holiday. I don’t want it to end.

“I am so lucky to have a mam and dad like you. So thank you, I love you two so much.”

Adding her sister’s name to the message, she signed off: “Love from Alaia and Valle.”

Bursting with pride, Rochelle added a heart emoji to her own words as she captioned the image of the card: “This girl. Lucky Mummy…”

Impressed fans were blown away by Alaia-Mai’s thoughtfulness, with tens of thousands of ‘Likes’ given to the post within a few hours of it being uploaded.

“Aww that’s beautiful Rochelle bless her,” gushed one person in the comments section.

“So sweet,” agreed another.

A third person remarked: “A card to treasure forever.”

And yet another commenter reckoned Alaia-Mai’s approached reflected brilliantly on her parents, writing: “The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree… beautiful xxx.”

Earlier this week, Rochelle left her fans very confused after a social media post had many wondering whether she may be expecting.

