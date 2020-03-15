Fans’ jaws drop as Demi Rose leaves very little to imagination in her new bikini!

By now you all must be knowing Demi Rose, if you are not aware of who Demi Rose is then you must be living under a rock! And if you indeed are living under a rock, let me enlighten you. Demi Rose is 24 year old British model, she was born and raised in Birmingham, England.

Recently, she took to Instagram to drop some jaw dropping bikini photos of her. In those photos she looked super sexy as she didn’t shy away from showing off her curves on the ski slopes.

The 24 year old super model is known to showing off her assets quite frequently. She didn’t only share one, but two blazing photos, The Birmingham born model flaunted her super curvaceous figure in a pair of bright red salopettes.

Check out the pictures!

It seems like she forgot to wrap herself up in a thermal top and jacket, nevertheless, Demi Rose was modest enough to cover her nipples with her striped braces.





Apart from her bikini, her accessories included a silver necklace and a bulky pair of shades as she turned on the heat in the chilly weather conditions.

Demi captioned the picturesque shots: “l’art subtil de ne pas se soucier,” which is French for: “The subtle art of not caring.”

No wonder Demi Rose’s post was flooded with comments full of compliments from her fans. Comments like ‘gorgeous’, ‘sexy’, ‘ravishing’, ‘stunning’ started coming in plenty.

Nelly Concert!

The British super model also made Instagram stories to film the slopes which displayed a helicopter landing near the concert, apparently to pick her up.

She dispensed a couple of other ski shots last week – but this time she looked quite productive as she was actually skiing.