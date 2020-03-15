Fans got the AWW!! moment when Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee shared there happiness by sharing pictures of there Baby Boy!!

Jenna Dewan is so happy to announce the birth of her second child. The 39-year-old already has a daughter Everly with her ex Channing Tatum. Now, she is announcing the birth of her baby boy, Callum Michael Rebel Kazee, which she shares with her fiancé, Steve Kazee. She posted on Instagram about what she felt about the arrival of the baby boy. She wrote that their hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond. She also welcomed her little angel to this world ‘Callum Michael Rebel Kazee ‘, who made his entry on 3/6/20.

Dewan took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday afternoon to express the happiness of holding her baby in her arms. Dewan posted a selfie of herself breastfeeding her newborn. In another picture, she also shared her son’s adorable baby feet with a red beaded protection anklet. Steve Kazee, also took to Instagram to say how happy he was to welcome his son into the world.

Instagram He also shared a photo from Dewan’s maternity shoot and wrote a tribute to the mother of his child, which is very touching.

“My whole [heart]. I love you. Thank you for being in my life. Thank you for letting me be in your daughter’s life. Thank you for bringing this new life into the world. Thank you for loving me as you have. You have healed me with your heart. Happy Valentines Day,” was all that he had to say.