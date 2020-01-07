fans-go-wild-for-marks-&-spencer’s-new-percy-pig-dessert-sauce

Marks & Spencer has added to its Percy Pig range – and to say customers are pleased is an understatement.

After being turned into a muffin before Christmas, Percy now has a new incarnation.

He has been smushed into a bottle of dessert sauce – and it’s apparently a winner.

The delicious Percy Pig Dessert Sauce costs £2 for a 290g bottle.

Read more: Costa releases pink hot chocolate as part of its limited-edition January menu

It has all the flavours of Percy Pig, is pink and, according to M&S, is “delicious on pretty much anything”.

The nations favourite pig just got saucy and this Percy Pig Dessert Sauce is absolutely delicious!

The store recommends trying it on ice cream, cupcakes or even drizzled over pancakes on Shrove Tuesday.

Get some pancake practise in ahead of Shrove Tuesday with a little help from Percy (Credit: Marks & Spencer)

An M&S rep said: “The nations favourite pig just got saucy and this Percy Pig Dessert Sauce is absolutely delicious!”

Read more: You can now buy Popcorn KitKat Chunky bars in the UK

They added: “Brighten up your January with an extra drop of pink and ‘Percify’ any dessert.”

It’s in store now and is also vegetarian.

The 290g bottle costs £2 and is in store now (Credit: Marks & Spencer)

“Oh my goodness,” said one Percy lover.

Another added: “I need this on everything!”

“Just picked some up today and ice cream, girls love it,” said a third shopper.

Let us know if you’ve tried it on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.