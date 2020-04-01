fans-found-a-water-bottle-in-the-backdrop-oflittle-women

Hydration is essential, regardless of the era. It appears that even yet in the universe of Little Women, the March sisters needed something to quench their thirst (literal thirst, not the type that is included with being near Timothée Chalamet). An eagle-eyed viewer saw a reusable water bottle in a scene and after some debate concerning if it had been a doctored photo, Twitter decided that it had been, indeed, real.

RELATED: The Costumes in Little Women Came Straight Out of Real Paintings

Everything started with 18-year-old Mya, who goes on @DUNENATION on Twitter. That account shared a few screenshots of the scene following a friend directed her to a (no laughing matter) TikTok video with more screencaps and video captures. It’s behind Laurie’s shoulder in a single scene.

“[They’re] just casually sitting there during a few of the scene,” @madelynrancourt says in the clip. “I want to know in the event that you noticed this!”

RELATED: The Little Women Posters ARE RECEIVING Mixed Reviews on SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING

“I thought it had been so funny that I hadn’t noticed it before,” Mya told Teen Vogue. “Nearly all my followers … are big fans of the film and I thought it will be a funny thing for me personally to share using them.”

Initially, it had been labeled #HydroFlaskGate, but Outside Magazine even chimed in, clarifying that it wasn’t the VSCO girl staple. The water bottle involved is really a Yeti actually.