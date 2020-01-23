fans-devastated-as-victoria-derbyshire-show-axed-by-bbc-in-cost-cutting-movie

Fans of award-winning BBC journalist Victoria Derbyshire have shared their disappointment on social media after hearing the news that her popular news show has been reportedly axed.

The news veteran, 51, has had her weekday BBC Two show for five years, and was widely considered a success due to it tackling real life issues such as Universal Credit and the housing crisis. It was also praised for sparking online debate and coverage.

The surprise announcement was leaked by BBC media editor Amol Rajan, who shared the news on Twitter:

“The Victoria Derbyshire Show is coming off air. I understand BBC News is committed to Victoria the (award-winning) journalism of the show.

Very strange decision

“Cost of doing it on linear channel when savings are needed deemed too high. BBC declined to comment ahead of an announcement next week.”

Celebrity fans and viewers of the show have expressed their shock at the axing on Twitter.

Very strange decision. It was an excellent programme & @vicderbyshire is a superb journalist. Surely the BBC isn’t now finding the cash to pay for its gender pay fiasco by cancelling other women’s shows? https://t.co/SSqEDs8Ywe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 22, 2020

Piers Morgan tweeted that he saw the move as a “very strange decision”.

He wrote: “Very strange decision. It was an excellent programme & @vicderbyshire is a superb journalist. Surely the BBC isn’t now finding the cash to pay for its gender pay fiasco by cancelling other women’s shows?”

Labour MP Tracy Brabin tweeted: “I’ll be looking into why @VictoriaLIVE is being taken off air.

“Rigorous campaigning & commitment to public having their say made it pretty unique in daytime TV.

“Victoria herself was sharp & approachable with a personal journey that made her relatable.”

One unhappy fan of the show tweeted: “The dropping of the bril @vicderbyshire show is truly shocking. It is one of few BBC shows that regularly breaks big stories. Victoria is a brilliant presenter/interviewer, and her research team are tops. What a dismal & wrongheaded decision.”

Another posted: “What, they’ve axed the Victoria Derbyshire show? It was one of the very few politically focused shows with any sort of balance or compassion. That’s probably why it’s been axed.”

Viewers have called the cull ridiculous (Credit: Splash)

A third tweeted: “What an absolutely ridiculous decision. The Victoria Derbyshire show is one of the best shows on TV.

“Hard hitting, factual, definitely worth the money it takes to produce. Would suggest a re-think by the BBC on this one.”

Victoria has yet to comment on the reported decision. However, her team member expressed their unhappiness over the decision.

One of the show’s reporters, Michael Cowan tweeted: “We are absolutely devastated. Our remit is to produce exceptional original journalism and investigations, represent the marginalised in our society, and reach audiences the BBC struggles to get to… We do that, every day #VictoriaLIVE.”

EntertainmentDaily.co.uk has reached out to Victoria Derbyshire for comment.

