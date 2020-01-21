fans-desperate-to-see-brad-pitt-and-jennifer-aniston-get-back-together-again-after-reuniting-at-awards-ceremony

Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston broke the internet this week (19.01.20) when they were seen interacting and holding hands at an awards ceremony.

And this PDA has prompted fans to implore Brad and Jen – married between 2000-2005 – to get back together again.

Brad, 56, and Jennifer, 50, both won awards at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Hollywood, but it was their PDA that caused fans to go into meltdown.

They were seen congratulating each other and holding hands after the ceremony had finished.

And Brad was seen in the green room intently watching Jennifer give her acceptance speech.

It wasn’t long before fans took to social media to voice their delight in the reunion.

Did you guys see the video of Brad watching Jen’s acceptance speech back stage? Swoon. Maybe Brad and Jen getting back together could unite the country and heal us after these last few rough years. Do it for the country, guys. #JenniferAniston #BradJen #BradPitt — Lindsey (@LindseyNowak1) January 20, 2020

One fan said: “Maybe Brad and Jen getting back together could unite the country and heal us after these last few rough years.

Do it for the country guys.

Jen also posted images on Instagram in which she showed off her awards the morning after.

And these joyous snaps also received a response from followers who wanted to know if the pair had spent the night together.

“Was Brad in there with you?” one asked.

Another said: “Did Brad take the picture?”

“Where’s Brad?” a third demanded to know.