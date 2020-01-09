fans-convinced-queen-gave-‘clue’-meghan-and-harry-were-quitting-royal-family-during-christmas-speech

Fans are convinced the Queen gave a clue that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were going to step away from their roles as senior royals.

On Wednesday, the couple announced they want to work to become “financially independent” and will still “fully support” the Queen.

It has since been reported that Her Majesty is “disappointed” and “deeply upset” by the decision.

This year The Queen's Speech was filmed in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle.

Now, fans have been speculating on Twitter and reckon they’ve spotted the moment the Queen may have hinted this was all going to happen.

During her annual Christmas speech last month, people noticed that a photo of Meghan and Harry was missing from her table in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle.

The Queen TRIED to tell you about Harry and Meghan stepping back at Christmas.

There was a portrait of Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, which commemorated the 50th anniversary of his investiture as the Prince of Wales.

A group photo of Prince William with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their three children, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte, was also visible.

Meanwhile, a personal picture of the Queen’s husband, Prince Philip and one of the monarch’s late father, King George VI were also present.

The couple have decided to step away from their roles as senior royals (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Now, fans have claimed this was the way the Queen was hinting Meghan and Harry were going to make the decision to step down.

One person said: “The Queen TRIED to tell you about Harry and Meghan stepping back at Christmas. No photo of them during her speech. The clues were right there.”

Another wrote: “So that’s why the Queen didn’t have a photo of Harry, Meghan and their son next to her in her Christmas photo.”

A third added: “In regards to the recent Meghan and Harry news – did anyone else notice that the Queen didn’t have a photo of them on her desk, when carrying out her speech over Christmas?! They were too independent and had their own minds – good for them.”









Meghan and Harry released a statement to their Instagram account on Wednesday to reveal they’ll be splitting their time between the UK and North America.

They said they want to “work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen”.

Speaking about their decision to balance their time between the UK and the States, they added: “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

Meghan want to work to become “financially independent” (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Following the announcement, Buckingham Palace officials later described the move as “complicated”.

They said in a brief statement: “Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage.

“We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

