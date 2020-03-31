fans-celebrate-20-years-of-hera-pheri

|

Published: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 23: 53 [IST]

One of the most iconic films of Bollywood, Priyadarshan's Hera Pheri, completes 20 years on March 31. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Tabu in the lead roles. The film revolves around three men – the gullible Baburao Ganpatrao Apte (Paresh Rawal), con man (Akshay Kumar) and unemployed do-gooder (Suniel Shetty) and how one call from a kidnapper changes their lives. Many netizens celebrated 20 years of Hera Pheri on Twitter and called it the 'best comedy' film of Hindi cinema. AkshayManish @AkshayManish2: "Celebrating #20YearsOfHeraPheri . A cult classic comedy movie which established landmark in Indian film Industry.The Best Ever Trio @akshaykumar @SunielVShetty @SirPareshRawal which made the movie memorable forever. Thanks. Pravin.C @Chavanp6: "Best comedy movie of all time no words to describe this movie." sampad mondal Akkiaan @sampadmondal10: "Best comedy movie jn bollywood sab ka favourite haii eagerly waiting for part 3 #20YearsOfHeraPheri." Sweekriti Sharma: "This Is Not Just A Movie It's An Emotion." sainath turlapati @i_am_sainath: "#20YearsOfHeraPheri movie which I am never tired of watching… a complete laugh riot… @SirPareshRawal at his best." MutayibTM @ZAIN7678: "Even after 20 years this movie will still make u laugh to bits.. @SirPareshRawal @SunielVShetty @akshaykumar The iconic trio. The 3rd movie should be made, we all have been waiting for long..#20YearsOfHeraPheri." Vinay Raul @vinayrofficial: "20 years of #HeraPheri. Dialogues from this movie I remember and loved it. Can say it anywhere.what a movie. Can't believe it's been 20 years.shared on my insta stories." Trident emblempritiFlag of India @Proud_lady_04: "One of the best comedy movie. BabuRao is Unmatchable #20YearsOfHeraPheri congratulation to whole team." Kishor Godge @godge24: "What a epic Movie, even though you have watched it number of times… It still makes you laugh….Thank you @akshaykumar @SunielVShetty @SirPareshRawal for all the entertainment…" (Social media posts are unedited.)