fans-are-warning-tamilrockers-to-stay-away-from-releasing-darbar-to-download-and-watch-online,-will-they-listen?

Rajinikanth is the biggest superstar of South India. Thalaivar has a huge fanbase in Tamil Nadu and throughout the world. They eagerly wait for his films. Currently, his upcoming film Darbar is in the news, which is releasing on the big screen on Thursday 9th January 2020. But Rajinikanth’s fans are worried about the release of the film on pirated platforms and websites like Tamilrockers, Tamilgunn where they provide these movies via torrent and streaming online. This may affect the boxoffice collection of Darbar as Thalaivar fans are eagerly waiting for Darbar to break box-office records. TamilRockers is a piracy group website that exploits films to be leaked on the day of release. Durbar is a big budget film, so fans are surrounded by the possibility of its leaking. This concern is also justified because this website did not refrain from leaking Rajinikanth’s previous movie Petta. Fans of Thalaivar have now tightened their heads and have even warned the website to stay away from the film. People have even tweeted warning this website: Tamil rockers and fake Wikipedia producers please stay away from the court. I remember someone did the same to Petta. The film was leaked on the very first day.

At the same time, the Malaysian company DMY Creations SDN BHD filed a petition against the production company of the film in Madras High Court. This petition was made to pay the outstanding amount to the distribution company which was close to 23 crores. They asked for a stay of this film but court denied it. However, the film will be released in Malaysia only when the film company pays the outstanding amount.

Let us tell you, Durbar film is directed by AR Murugadoss. The film is a police action drama. The film has been shot extensively in Mumbai. Nayanthara is the leading lady. Sunil Shetty and Prateik Babbar will appear in Darbar as villain.