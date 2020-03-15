Fans anxious!! Angelina Jolie Is Starving For Romantic Attention??? But It Seems Women Fawn Over Brad Pitt

It seems Angelina Jolie is starving for romantic consideration, whereas ladies are fawning over Brad Pitt. Angelina Jolie has been seemingly single since her break up from Brad Pitt. Both of them have not been into many new relationships, but it is rumored that Brad and his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston are again seeing each other.

In the meantime, it is heard that Angelina is just about unfortunate in love and hasn’t been capable of finding somebody else whom she will get along with.

“She’s been arranged on a number of discreet dates; however, nothing came out of it. It looks like it’s irritating for her as she has no male companionship apart from her bodyguards since she and Brad broke up.” was the report by a publication.

The information has shocked many who views Angelina Jolie as one of the most lovely girls on this planet. The source additionally reveals to the publication that Angelina could appear as if she likes the unbiased life, although deep inside, she desires to seek out love once more.

Angelina Jolie and her kids at the #Maleficent red carpet pic.twitter.com/j5SkWdFcS7#angelinajolie — ᴊᴀᴄᴋ ꜱᴩᴀʀʀᴏᴡ 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Jacksparrow9807) February 26, 2020

In the video above, Angelina can be seen with two of her six kids, whom she shared with Brad Piet, on the Maleficent crimson carpet premiere can be seen. It has shocked the Fans that Angelina has managed to stay single for so long.

Angelina and Brad announced their break up in 2016, and many thought Angelina could be involved in some other relationship. For the record, Brad Pitt was her third husband. So it is not clear that Angelina would stroll down the aisle for the fourth time or not. Angelina has kept a low profile and remained nonpublic for a long time and has not responded to any comments related to her relationship status, which makes fans pretty anxious as they don’t want her to end up alone!!