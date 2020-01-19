fan-takes-shocking-step-to-meet-pooja-hegde;-actress-saddened-for-his-trouble

Pooja Hegde

Fans sometimes go to any extent to even get a glimpse of their favourite stars. An unusual follower of Pooja Hegde recently did something unbelievable. A man from Mumbai travelled all the way to Hyderabad and waited for five days in an alien city just to see her once.

The Ala Vaikunthapuramlo actress took to social media to share the news and a video of her talking to her fan. She thanked him for the love and wrote, “Thank you for coming all the way to Bombay and waiting for 5 days to see me. I am so touched but it also saddens me to see my fans going through so much trouble to do so. I would never want to see you’ll sleeping on the road inorder to do so. I promise you,. I feel your love from wherever u’ll are. You’ll are my strength. LOVE YOU’LL.” (sic)

In the video, Pooja can be seen asking him to go back to his hometown as soon as possible because she does not want her fans to sleep on the pavements just to meet her.

Though what he has done for her is sweet and genuine, fans should make sure that they do not put their lives at risk just to meet their favourite stars. Because their trials might not be successful all the times.

On the work front, Pooja is taking part in the shoot of Prabhas’ upcoming film, which is tentatively titled Jaan. This film is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar of Jil fame.