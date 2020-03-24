fan-creates-ranveer-singh-anthem,-bowls-him-over!

By Lekhaka |

Published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 17: 51 [IST]

Ranveer Singh is one of the biggest youth icons of today with his fandom present across the length and breadth of the country as well as in many overseas countries! His fans lovingly call him ‘baba’ and this time one of them, Rohit Nagdeo, has created an anthem titled Ranveer Anthem – Tagda Hai dedicated to his persona and the incredible artist that he is. Rohit’s lyrics praise Ranveer for being true to who he is. It highlights the fact that Ranveer as an outsider is ruling Bollywood today as a superstar. The lyrics state that Ranveer Singh is a true gem, a true artist and a hard superstar who is genuine, has no pretense and lives life according to his own rules! The catchy beat and impressive lyrics caught the eye of Ranveer too who was overwhelmed with the gesture. Ranveer replied to Rohit on social saying, “This is overwhelming! Hard kaam! Thank you for this!” Here’s the video : Seeing Ranveer’s reaction, the fan was obviously thrilled beyond words. He replied to Ranveer saying, “Thank you so much baba! This is the best day of my life that you saw the video. Your precious words mean a lot. You are my inspiration. Love you a lot. Can’t truly express myself now. Unbelievable that you have replied to me!” ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Get Emotional On Anniversary Of Prakash Padukone’s Historic Win ALSO READ: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra To Unite Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh Again?