fan-asks-‘how-much-have-the-khans-contributed-for-covid-19’?;-nikhil-dwivedi-gives-a-befitting-reply

Updated: Monday, March 30, 2020, 14: 27 [IST]

As the entire nation collectively continues to combat the novel Coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood stars have been doing their bit to help the government to fight it; right from urging fans to stay home and practice safe-distancing to lending financial aid. Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan contributed Rs 25 crores and Rs. 30 lakhs respectively to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund. Hrithik Roshan reportedly donated Rs. 20 lakhs to Government of Maharashtra to procure preventive masks and other requirements for BMC workers and caretakers. Amidst this, many fans started questioning Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan's contribution towards Coronavirus relief. A netizen wrote, "How much have the Khan trio given?" (sic) on her social media page. To this, Salman Khan's good friend, actor Nikhil Dwivedi, jumped to their defence and said that Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan spend "substantially" towards social causes. He tweeted, "Salman Khan's BeingHuman foundation works round the year. Once, I myself was sceptical of it. In recent years I hd the opportunity of observing it closely & was pleasantly shockd at the kind of monies it spent. Its a sincere charity. SRK spends substantially too. So does Mr Bachchan." (sic) Speaking about Coronavirus aid, Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) president B N Tiwari recently said that Salman Khan has pledged to support 25,000 daily wage workers from the film industry through 'Being Human Foundation'. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan has always mentioned that he doesn't like to publicize his charity work. The actor was once quoted as saying in an interview, "I don't like talking about it [charity]. A lot of people and my friends always tell me I should do photographs and stuff when I meet some people. But I don't believe in it. It is a true thing that if I believe in a cause, I should do it silently and not use my persona as an actor to advocate that."