family-terrorized-by-aggressive-squirrels-that-are-destroying-their-condo

A family has been terrorized by aggressive squirrels that have invaded their condo.

Annie Peavey said the squirrels have not only ruined most of the furniture in their Haines City, Florida condo – they have also destroyed her peace of mind.

The squirrels have ripped up chairs and sofas while leaving feces around the condo, said Peavey, who added the rodents have become increasingly aggressive.

She showed Fox 8 the carnage the squirrels left in their wake, saying: ‘You can see what he’s (the squirrel or squirrels) have done to the bottom of the chair. Down here you can see the stuffing, the feces.’

‘Now that they’re being more aggressive, what if they bite him?’ Peavey said, fearful that her nine-year-old say may get attacked.

Peavey said she contacted her property manager Leif Olander to get rid of the squirrels, but after days of complaints, all he did was put up some traps that the squirrels have avoided thus far.

Olander said the squirrels got into the condo through a hole on the outside of the property. He claims the Home Owners Association closed the hole, trapping the squirrels inside, which he said means the association is now responsible.

However, the HOA said they are not responsible for issues inside the unit because, legally, they are only responsible for problems in the common area.

Olander has since promised to hire a professional pest removal service to get rid of the squirrels safely.