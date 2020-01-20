family-reveal-dad’s-‘amazingly-brave’-decision-to-end-life-at-dignitas

A British widow who accompanied her terminally ill husband to Dignitas has said she will always be proud of his ‘amazingly brave’ decision.

Keith Fenton was slowly dying from Huntington’s disease, a degenerative brain disorder that claimed the lives of his father, brother and sister.

The Royal Engineers veteran was diagnosed in 2009 and watched as his body began failing him for seven years, before he decided he’d had enough.

In December 2016, he told his wife Sara, and children, Edward and Charlotte, of his desire to end his life at the assisted dying clinic in Switzerland.

Sara, 58, said they tried to put him off but they had not realised how determined Keith was to not suffer the same fate as his siblings.

She told Metro.co.uk: ‘We kept saying “no, don’t go” but unfortunately in April 2017, he tried to take his own life.

‘Then we realised we had been selfish denying him what he wanted.

‘He didn’t want to end his life being unable to do anything for himself, being fed by a tube.’

The head teacher’s assistant added: ‘He was just as his wits’ end. He was just so frustrated with the way he was deteriorating.

‘I feel like the law in this country is forcing people that want control of their death to take their own life.

‘That is horrible for the person trying to end their life and for all the family concerned.’

Sara said Keith took an overdose and told her what he had done.

She said: ‘When he told me he did it, I said “I’ll phone the ambulance” and he said “I don’t want any help.”

‘I did phone the ambulance because I thought I can’t not. I did not want to be seen like I was assisting him.’

She added: ‘By some fluke he managed to survive the overdose.’

After his suicide attempt, the family supported Keith’s decision to go through the Dignitas application process.

Sara said: ‘The day he got the go-ahead [from Dignitas], there was such a complete change in him, because he knew he was going to get the peaceful end he wanted and not end up with a total loss of dignity, relying on everybody else caring for him.

‘Once he knew he could go he went from being anxious and depressed to an outgoing person who wanted to live again.

‘It was back to old Keith. He knew what was coming with the illness and he didn’t want any of that.’

Huntington’s disease has no cure, affects about 8,500 people in the UK, and is often described as like having Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and motor neurone disease, all rolled into one.

It damages nerve cells and slowly stops parts of the brain working properly over time.

Towards the end, Sara said Keith was falling over regularly, choking every time he ate, and having uncontrollable mood swings.

Keith was still mobile when he travelled to Switzerland with Sara and his children. Sara said they actually enjoyed their finals days with him, but she believes they were denied at least two Christmases, due to assisted dying clinics being illegal in the UK.

She said: ‘We were able to enjoy our time in Switzerland as weird as it seems.

‘It was such a lovely time. We even went sightseeing. It was so peaceful.

‘Because it was what he wanted we didn’t actually grieve his death, it was just the sadness that he had to go before he was ready to.

‘If it was available in this country, then I believe we could have had at least another two Christmases together.

‘But he just felt he had to go in case he lost the ability to travel. As his illness was neuro-degenerative, he had to have a mental capacity assessment saying he wanted to die.’

She added: ‘I think a lot of people who travel to Switzerland go before they need to for fear of missing their chance to travel.

‘If it was in this country then all those people could have extra time with loved ones and family.’

Keith died aged 59 on November 30, 2017, after drinking life-ending medication prescribed by Swiss doctors.

Sara admitted feeling apprehensive returning home without Keith, as some Britons have faced criminal investigations following a loved one’s assisted death abroad.

She said they spent the next few days expecting a knock on the door, but nothing ever happened.

Sara added: ‘I felt very proud of Keith for being so strong about it. He was amazingly brave doing what he did and I think the grieving was actually easier for us.

‘The children and myself had grieved quite a bit in the year leading up to it because we’d seen Keith at his worst and we knew what was coming.

‘When you have an assisted death like that, the grief is not compounded by all of the sadness of sitting by someone’s bedside for months on end.’