family-rejects-suicide-verdict-over-man-found-drowned-in-woods-after-car-crash

The heart-broken family of a man whose car crashed on his way to work before he wandered into a nearby lake and drowned have refused to accept he took his own life.

Michael Hudson, 62, ploughed through a hedge after leaving the road and ended up overturned in a field near East Halton, North Lincolnshire, early on May 5 last year.

He managed to climb out of the wrecked VW Golf and walked into a wooded area around 100 meters away where his body was later found in the water.

The coroner overseeing the factory worker’s inquest at Cleethorpes Town Hall ruled his death was suicide after hearing how he’d been suffering with anxiety and depression.

Mr Hudson was also said to have been struggling to sleep and worried about his impending retirement, money problems and possibly haven fallen victim to identity fraud.

Coroner Mark Kendall remarked that ‘it is difficult to think of two life-threatening incidents happening by chance’ one after the other.

He concluded: ‘Mr Hudson was trying to put himself in harm’s way by driving into the field. Having failed to do so he walked into the lake. That is the evidence as I see it.’

The inquest had heard how Mr Hudson had declined help with therapy from mental health support agency Open Minds.

Moreover, police were unable to establish any reason for the accident, and Mr Hudson neither took his keys into the woods, used his phone to summon help nor attempted to return to the road.

But Mr Hudson’s wife, Margaret, said her husband was ‘fit as a butcher’s dog’ and looking forward to retirement when he died.

She said many of his problems began after he badly burned his arm at work, which left him stressed.

Mrs Hudson said: ‘He was a wonderful husband, father and grandad. He was a great role model, respected by many and loved by all who knew him.

‘As a family we feel it was a tragic accident, not suicide. He would have been disorientated by the crash and maybe even concussed.

‘We had so much to look forward to with his retirement coming up and a holiday to Cyprus to celebrate my 70th birthday.’