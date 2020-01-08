family-pay-tribute-to-‘much-loved’-autistic-teenager-stabbed-to-death

The family of a ‘vulnerable’ teenager killed in a stabbing this week have paid tribute to the ‘much loved’ son.

Colin Oliver Wells, known as Ollie, 18, was named by Sussex Police last night as the victim of an attack in Newhaven, East Sussex, on Monday night.

Officers were called to the junction of Elphick Road and Ship Street at 11.30pm after reports of a stabbing.

Despite efforts to save Mr Wells’s life, he died at the scene.

A boy, 16, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for interview and further inquiries, police said.

In a tribute released by police, Mr Wells’s family said: ‘Ollie was a much loved member of our family.

‘He had had autism and faced many challenges which left him vulnerable and he was often misunderstood by others.

‘Due to his autism, Ollie had substantial needs which meant that over the last couple of years we were not able to care for him within the family home, however he was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by us all.’

They added: ‘We, the family, request that we be left alone to allow us time to process this devastating news.’

Detective Inspector Simon Dunn, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: ‘This is a tragic incident and we are working to establish the full circumstances.

‘It is already clear that the victim and his alleged assailant are known to each other and we are not currently looking for anyone else suspected of having been involved in the attack itself.

‘We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Ship Street and Elphick Road in the late evening and who may have witnessed an altercation between two individuals.’

Mr Dunn encouraged anyone with information to contact police.

‘Ollie’s family are being supported by our specially trained officers and have asked to be left to grieve privately,’ he added.

Police previously said that there was ‘no danger to the wider community’ following the fatal stabbing.

Lewes District Inspector Ed Ripley said: ‘We are reassuring local residents that the investigation is contained to the location involved and that there is no danger to the wider community.

‘Our officers are in the area to advise and assist anyone who has particular concerns on learning of this matter, or who has any information they want to pass on.’

Nobody else was injured during the incident and a knife was recovered at the scene, police said.