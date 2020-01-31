Family pay tribute to 'luminous and talented' pupil who plunged to demise in St Paul's

The most contemporary headlines in your inbox

An adolescent who died after falling from the Whispering Gallery in St Paul’s Cathedral used to be named by police as of late.

Pupil James De Sousa Stayton, 19, from Herefordshire, who studied at Queen Mary University of London, plunged from the gallery factual sooner than 4pm on April 1.

As of late his household issued a commentary pronouncing: “We are all in deep shock at the loss of our luminous, talented and shining son. He had a deep passion for historical past and revelled in sharing his info with others. He in actuality used to be a younger gentleman, continuously though-provoking to support others where he might perhaps well. With his injurious sense of humour and sportive smile he might perhaps well bring irrepressible pleasure to anyone in his firm.

“Phrases can’t adequately explicit the devastation we feel, nor the worship now we obtain for him. The field is unarguably a lesser order with out JJ.”

The inner of St Paul’s Cathedral (AFP/Getty Photos)



Metropolis of London police stated a tale used to be being compiled for the coroner into the instances of his demise, nonetheless added it used to be no longer suspicious.

For confidential enhance, call the Samaritans on 116 123, or e-mail jo@samaritans.org